Monday marks one last dry day before rain chances return on Tuesday

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return this week.
Highs will reach the mid 80s on Monday before rain chances return Tuesday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Sunday was a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. We will get to enjoy one more day of sunshine and warmth before a cold front brings increasing rain chances into the Carolinas on Tuesday.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm.
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We are in for another mild night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be a few degrees warmer, but still a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move through our area on Tuesday and bring a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After the cold front moves through our area, we’ll briefly cool down for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs back to near 80 degrees.

Next Saturday and Sunday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a good week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Expect a sunny and warm end to the weekend