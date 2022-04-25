Monday marks one last dry day before rain chances return on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Sunday was a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. We will get to enjoy one more day of sunshine and warmth before a cold front brings increasing rain chances into the Carolinas on Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We are in for another mild night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be a few degrees warmer, but still a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Hope you're enjoying this beautiful evening! We get to enjoy one more warm, sunny day on Monday before rain chances return for Tuesday.#NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/PLs9CC2SDK — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) April 24, 2022

A cold front will move through our area on Tuesday and bring a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After the cold front moves through our area, we’ll briefly cool down for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs back to near 80 degrees.

Next Saturday and Sunday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a good week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.