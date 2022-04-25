Authorities: Man charged with throwing objects off I-77 overpass, striking vehicles in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of throwing objects off an Interstate 77 overpass and striking vehicles in Chester County was taken into custody on several charges.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got eight calls early Monday morning in reference to the objects being thrown and striking vehicles near mile marker 52 on I-77.

Reports state that asphalt was thrown in at least two incidents. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, one of the callers said a person had glass in his eyes.

“Someone had been throwing everything they could find off the bridge at tractor trailers as they passed under,” Richburg Fire-Rescue posted to its Facebook page. “This particular driver had a piece of a concrete block hit right at this face. This could have seriously injured or killed someone.”

While deputies were talking to victims, dispatch advised that the South Carolina Highway Patrol was speaking with two people who were possibly involved in the vandalism.

Authorities said that 26-year-old Nicholas Alston James, of York, admitted to throwing the objects over the bypass.

Deputies arrested James and charged him with two counts of malicious injury to property over $2,000 and three counts of malicious injury to property under $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

