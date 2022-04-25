NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities: Man charged with throwing objects off I-77 overpass, striking vehicles in Chester County, S.C.

Deputies got eight calls early Monday morning in reference to the objects being thrown and striking vehicles near mile marker 52 on I-77.
Nicholas Alston James, of York, is facing five counts after allegedly admitting to throwing the...
Nicholas Alston James, of York, is facing five counts after allegedly admitting to throwing the objects off the bridge.(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of throwing objects off an Interstate 77 overpass and striking vehicles in Chester County was taken into custody on several charges.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got eight calls early Monday morning in reference to the objects being thrown and striking vehicles near mile marker 52 on I-77.

Reports state that asphalt was thrown in at least two incidents. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, one of the callers said a person had glass in his eyes.

“Someone had been throwing everything they could find off the bridge at tractor trailers as they passed under,” Richburg Fire-Rescue posted to its Facebook page. “This particular driver had a piece of a concrete block hit right at this face. This could have seriously injured or killed someone.”

This is a disturbing and dangerous situation! At 5:00 AM Rescue 840, Command 801 and EMS3 responded to assist Rossville...

Posted by Richburg Fire-Rescue on Monday, April 25, 2022

While deputies were talking to victims, dispatch advised that the South Carolina Highway Patrol was speaking with two people who were possibly involved in the vandalism.

Authorities said that 26-year-old Nicholas Alston James, of York, admitted to throwing the objects over the bypass.

Deputies arrested James and charged him with two counts of malicious injury to property over $2,000 and three counts of malicious injury to property under $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
Breaking News
Search underway for mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor three...
City of Salisbury receives Safety Awards three years in a row
Crews were called to a deadly motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Fort Mill.
Motorcyclist killed in late-night Fort Mill, S.C. crash
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Landis Police and several other agencies conducted the traffic checkpoint on Saturday.
Landis Public Safety traffic checkpoint nets dozens of charges for various offenses