‘LoSo’: Development in Charlotte expanding south of city to Lower South End

The area south of Clanton Road is coined by some people as Lower South End or ‘LoSo.’
The area is exploding with growth, as apartments and retail stores are being built.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Development in Charlotte continues to expand further south of South End to an area coined by some people as Lower South End or LoSo.

It’s not an official district, but most people consider Lower South End to be the area between South Tryon Street and South Boulevard from Clanton Road down to East Woodlawn Road.

The area is exploding with new apartments and retail along the light rail.

People like Lenora Smith chose the area to call home because of the close proximity to the Blue Line.

“My husband is visually impaired and so we were looking for a spot for him that would be easy as far as getting around,” Smith told WBTV.

Smith lives off South Boulevard near Clanton Road where life is pretty loud right now.

“They’re building on all three sides of us, the back, the side and the front of our unit,” she said.

Developer Akridge & Kettler is building 310 rental apartments and roughly 9,500 square feet of retail space on the other side of South Boulevard.

The project is called South & Hollis and is set to open in the fall of 2023.

Further south, old warehouses are getting a facelift.

Two buildings at the corner of Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive will be transformed into a 27,650-square-foot urban pickleball and entertainment complex called Rally.

“If you want to stop in on your way to the office and grab a quick workout with a friend and have a coffee and a light breakfast that works,” Director of Real Estate for Rally, James Craig, said. “Conversely you can stop in for happy hour on the way home or just post up on your laptop all day and treat it like a co-working space of sorts.”

Craig says they will break ground in May and Rally is set to open in early 2023.

It will feature a total of eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), two signature cocktail bars, private and semi-private event spaces, and lots of lounge and spectator seating to take in all of the pickleball action.

Craig says this location is a no-brainer.

“I define lower South End as the exclamation mark to the development that we’ve seen thus far in South End proper,” he said.

It’s not all new.

Just around the corner from Rally, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has been there since opening in 2009.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey is also nearby, and is about to celebrate its fourth year.

“The amount of vibrancy and culture in this area is absolutely amazing,” Alex Osterhoudt, General Manager of Brewers at 4001 Yancey, said.

Osterhoudt says he’s not complaining about the direction growth is heading.

“It’s definitely a thing,” he said. “Proud to be lower South End. So LoSo, you’ll hear it more and more as this community continues to grow.”

Not everyone is calling it LoSo just yet.

“I think it’s a new term,” Smith said.

But the developers are not waiting, already using ‘LoSo’ in the names of several new apartment complexes.

City council member Victoria Watlington represents this area.

She said there has been interest from a few business owners in the past year-and-a-half to learn more about what it would take to make Lower South End official and become a Municipal Service District.

South End Proper is already one.

