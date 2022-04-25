NC DHHS Flu
Landis Public Safety traffic checkpoint nets dozens of charges for various offenses

Landis Police and several other agencies conducted the traffic checkpoint on Saturday.
Landis Police and several other agencies conducted the traffic checkpoint on Saturday.(MICHAEL ANDERSON S | WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Landis, with the assistance of other local agencies, conducted a traffic checkpoint on Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint was operated in the areas of US HWY 29 at Sheltie Lane & N Chapel St at Landis Oak Way.

Police reported the following:

- Driving While Impaired (1)

- No Operator’s License (27)

- Seatbelt Violations (3)

- Drug/Narcotic Violations (2)

- Driving While Licensed Revoked (7)

- Registration/Inspection Violations (27)

- Child Restraint Violations (1)

- License Endorsement Violation (1)

- Fictitious Registration (1)

- Other DMV Charges (2)

Landis Police were assisted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, China Grove Police Department, East Spencer Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Kannapolis Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Granite-Faith Police Authority

“We would like to thank all of the agencies and officers who participated in this event to help ensure the safety of the motoring public in and around Landis,” the department posted on its social media page.

