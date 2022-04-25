It’s a boy! WBTV’s Mary King, family welcome baby Luke

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – He’s here!

Our own Mary King left last week to take some time off to have her baby. Now, we’re excited to announce her little baby boy has arrived!

Baby Luke was born early Friday, April 22, almost a week past his due date.

Luke came in a healthy 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

Hello friends! We have truly been encouraged by your love & support during this pregnancy, and we’re so excited to share...

Posted by Mary King on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Mary says everything went smoothly with the birth and was super excited to take Luke home to meet his big brother Jax.

Mom and baby are doing well.

