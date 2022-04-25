NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Interim superintendent for CMS takes over on Monday

The district will now start the process of searching for a permanent superintendent.
The interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools starts Monday after former...
The interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools starts Monday after former superintendent Earnest Winston was fired last week.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday begins a transition for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers, families and students as an interim superintendent takes over.

It comes days after the school board voted to fire former superintendent Earnest Winston. The district will now start the process of searching for a permanent superintendent.

Related: CMS board releases documents underscoring Winston’s ‘poor performance’ as superintendent

It’ll be the fifth superintendent in 10 years and it’s a process that could take a while.

The CMS Board of Education voted to remove Superintendent Earnest Winston from his position during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

For now, Hugh Hattabaugh will take over running the nation’s 18th largest school district.

The CMS board of education signed Hattabaugh to a $265,000 dollar contract that runs through June 30, 2023.

He previously served as interim superintendent starting in 2011 and knows the district well. CMS has more than 140,000 and 19,000 employees.

In a statement last week, Hattabaugh said he would focus on increasing academic achievement and work hard to close gaps.

Currently, CMS has 40 schools listed as underperforming.

It’s not just academics; the district has seen violence on campuses with fights and weapons.

CMS board chair Elyse Dashew told the Charlotte Observer the community must have input on the district’s next superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment

Latest News

Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4...
One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte
Police reopened the ramp from the Interstate 485 inner loop to Interstate 77 sometime after 4...
One seriously injured in crash on I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte
Citizens and police officers came together on Sunday to work toward improved relationships and...
Citizens and law enforcement officers come together for haircuts, communication
Citizens and police officers came together on Sunday to work toward improved relationships and...
Citizens and law enforcement officers come together for haircuts, communication