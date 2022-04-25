Interim superintendent for CMS takes over on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday begins a transition for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers, families and students as an interim superintendent takes over.

It comes days after the school board voted to fire former superintendent Earnest Winston. The district will now start the process of searching for a permanent superintendent.

Related: CMS board releases documents underscoring Winston’s ‘poor performance’ as superintendent

It’ll be the fifth superintendent in 10 years and it’s a process that could take a while.

The CMS Board of Education voted to remove Superintendent Earnest Winston from his position during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

For now, Hugh Hattabaugh will take over running the nation’s 18th largest school district.

The CMS board of education signed Hattabaugh to a $265,000 dollar contract that runs through June 30, 2023.

He previously served as interim superintendent starting in 2011 and knows the district well. CMS has more than 140,000 and 19,000 employees.

In a statement last week, Hattabaugh said he would focus on increasing academic achievement and work hard to close gaps.

Currently, CMS has 40 schools listed as underperforming.

It’s not just academics; the district has seen violence on campuses with fights and weapons.

CMS board chair Elyse Dashew told the Charlotte Observer the community must have input on the district’s next superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.