NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
Breaking News
Search underway for mother, 8-year-old son who went missing while hiking in Caldwell County
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
McCrae Dowless listens during the NCSBE evidentiary hearing into voting irregularities in the...
McCrae Dowless, at center of NC-9 scandal, dies of cancer

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp recording played in trial warns of ‘bloodbath’ if arguments escalate
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and...
Error forces redo of Florida school shooter’s jury selection
President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the...
Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor three...
City of Salisbury receives Safety Awards three years in a row
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform