Fred L. Wilson Elementary School teacher honored with 2022 Art Education Leadership award

Marty Lineberger is recognized as a pioneer in their professional community by student art and education platform Artsonia.
Marty Lineberger of Fred L. Wilson Elementary School in Kannapolis has been named as one of...
Marty Lineberger of Fred L. Wilson Elementary School in Kannapolis has been named as one of only 15 art teachers nationwide to win the 2022 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award.(Kannapolis City Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fred L. Wilson Elementary School art instructor Marty Lineberger is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.

Lineberger’s peers and Artsonia selected him among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.

Lineberger is one of thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 90 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists create, and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award serves as a way to honor the passionate, dedicated instructors who teach their students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and continually motivate their peers on Artsonia.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Marty who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side.”

For more information, visit artsonia.com.

