First Alert on Tuesday: Shower, storms could impact plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very warm weekend, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s today will make it feel more like the start of June instead of the end of April!

Warm and mostly sunny Monday ahead

First Alert: Showers and storms to impact Tuesday afternoon plans

Cooler, drier end to the workweek

A First Alert for scattered showers and storms is in place for Tuesday, while the rest of the week will be dry and cooler. (Source: WBTV)

Temperatures are warming up quickly today and will top out in the mid to upper 80s across the area. With high pressure anchored just off the East Coast, warm and dry conditions will last through any Monday evening plans. Changes arrive by Tuesday, however.

A First Alert is in place for your Tuesday as a cold front brings showers and storms to the area just in time for afternoon plans. The rain won’t last long, but keep your umbrella and First Alert Weather app handy if you’ll be out and about around that time. The rain should exit most of our area by the evening commute before cooler temperatures work in for the rest of the week.

Expect morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s Wednesday through Friday! High pressure will be building back in during this timeframe, keeping us dry and mostly sunny for the second half of the workweek.

A gradual warming trend will then take us through the weekend with a few showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.