Family Dollar employee shoots alleged armed robber, police say

An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he...
An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he took some shots.(Family Dollar)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Family Dollar employee in Ohio said she returned fire at an armed robber after he allegedly shot at her while fleeing the store.

The employee told Cleveland police the man walked up to the cash register with a bag of chips to purchase, according to WOIO.

When a male employee went to give the man change, the suspect pulled out a gun and reached into the cash register, a crime report says.

The suspect then pointed the gun at a female staff member and started to flee the store.

That’s when, according to the report, the female employee grabbed her own gun and followed the man out.

The 28-year-old woman told police the suspect fired a shot at her and she returned fire, hitting him in the leg, the report said.

Officers took the employee’s gun into evidence and went to search for the man. They found an abandoned backpack that contained a gun in an area where the suspect was seen running, according to the report.

Surveillance video reviewed by police confirmed it was the suspect’s backpack.

Officers did not locate the alleged robber, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

