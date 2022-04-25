Epicentre in Charlotte to be auctioned off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicentre in Charlotte will officially be put up for auction, after the once-popular entertainment hotspot began a foreclosure in March, according to court documents.

Documents state that the sale will begin at 10 a.m. on May 12 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, with the highest cash bidder receiving the 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade Streets.

The building will get a new name and new tenants. Many businesses permanently closed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.

