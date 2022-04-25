NC DHHS Flu
County leaders making new exit off I-85 a top priority

Exit would be constructed between mile marker 76 and 79 near East Spencer
The exit would likely be built to line up with McCanless Road and Correll St. in East Spencer.
The exit would likely be built to line up with McCanless Road and Correll St. in East Spencer.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Could Interstate 85 use another exit? Leaders in Rowan County think so, and they are hoping the state will agree. Commissioners say a new exit north of Salisbury would be good for a growing town and for those who enjoy a popular lake and park.

It’s something commissioners have been talking about for years that’s now getting a stronger push.

“If we could put a new interchange there we could have direct access, a road to Bringle Ferry Road and High Rock Lake at that end instead of having to come off Highway 52, but then it would also service East Spencer and really give East Spencer an opportunity for rebirth,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds.

Last week Rowan commissioners told county staff to apply for $500,000 for an interchange justification report. The idea is to make the case for creating a new exit in the three mile gap that exists between exit 76 and exit 79. On one side it would take drivers to the town of East Spencer, where unprecedented economic development is already taking place both in the industrial sector and in residential.

“This is not only in the town of East Spencer, we’ve had some inquiries in our extra-territorial jurisdiction and that could be mean large developments, but that’s in a planning stage also,” said East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett.

Going in the other direction, the exit would take traffic to eastern Rowan County, where on a summer-like Monday you’ll see a nearly full parking at a boat access on High Rock Lake near Tamarac Marina. A new exit off I-85 would bring traffic on a more direct route to this popular recreation spot, and to Dan Nicholas Park.

“It would make it easier for the guys coming from out of the county or out of state to have access to High Rock Lake, and there’s a lot of tournaments on High Rock Lake, it would help them out a lot,” said fisherman Wayne Hinson.

Even in the best case, this project, if approved, is several years away, according to Chairman Edds. He says that’s why the county is seeking federal funding and trying the new exit as one f the county’s highest priorities.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

