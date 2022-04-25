Concord man arrested for multiple sex charges involving a minor

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was arrested earlier this month on account of multiple sex charges involving a minor.

Jeffrey Wayne Boden, 55, is being charged with indecent liberties with a child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and statutory sex offense.

Authorities began investigating Boden after detectives discovered that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor under the age of 15.

He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

