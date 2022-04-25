NC DHHS Flu
Concord man arrested for multiple sex charges involving a minor

The man is accused an inappropriate relationship with a person under the age of 15.
Jeffrey Wayne Boden, 55, is accused of committing sex crimes with a minor.
Jeffrey Wayne Boden, 55, is accused of committing sex crimes with a minor.(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was arrested earlier this month on account of multiple sex charges involving a minor.

Jeffrey Wayne Boden, 55, is being charged with indecent liberties with a child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and statutory sex offense.

Authorities began investigating Boden after detectives discovered that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor under the age of 15.

He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

