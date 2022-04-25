City of Salisbury receives Safety Awards three years in a row

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury has been awarded the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) Certificate of Safety Achievement Third Consecutive Year Gold award.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor three years in a row,” said Risk Manager Leigh Ellington. “This recognition highlights City employees’ commitment and hard work to achieve and maintain good safety records. As part of our commitment to employee safety, we will continue to evaluate and implement policies and programs to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and those around them.”

To qualify for the safety award, the City of Salisbury met the following requirements:

Had no fatalities during the calendar year at the site or location for which the award was given; and

Maintained an incidence rate at least 50 percent below the average for its particular industry group.

The N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program recognizes private and public firms throughout the state that achieve and maintain good safety records. The program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

For more information about N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program, visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov.

