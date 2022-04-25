NC DHHS Flu
City of Rock Hill set to vote on restricting panhandlers

The city already has an ordinance that covers the downtown area.
Some say it would hurt panhandlers' ability to make a living.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill city leaders are planning to vote on an ordinance that would restrict panhandlers.

They call it a safety issue, while others say it would hurt their ability to make a living.

It’s because the proposed ordinance would also prevent musicians or other performers from asking for money.

The city already has an ordinance that covers the downtown area. Police said it’s been successful; they have arrested violators and issued tickets.

The new ordinance would cover the entire city including roads and underpasses where panhandlers operate.

Saxophonist Joe Mitry previously said the new ordinance would hurt him as well. He’s hoping the city will make some exceptions.

“This is what I count on for paying the bills just like anyone else,” Mitry previously said. “I’m hoping the town will work with me and make an exception for the musicians and artists.”

The city council is expected to vote on this ordinance at its Monday meeting.

