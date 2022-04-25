Charlotte gas prices see slight uptick over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte rose 2.2 cents over the past week, officials said.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 5 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.81 a gallon on April 25, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.23 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.63 per gallon as of April 24 while the most expensive is $4.19 a gallon, a difference of 56 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.80, down 0.7 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

