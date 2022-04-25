Burke County murder suspect arrested during traffic stop on I-40

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect on the run over the past week was caught Thursday after a multi-agency manhunt.

The suspect, 22-year-old Nolan Andre Smith was considered armed and dangerous, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with multiple other agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, located and arrested Smith on I-40 east near exit 123.

He is charged with the felony murder of 35-year-old Jonathan Ross.

Burke County deputies found Ross dead in the street at 3490 Spaniel Streeon in Connelly Springs on April 22 just after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office appreciates everyone’s assistance with the safe apprehension of Smith,” a press release read.

New photo of Nolan Smith (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

