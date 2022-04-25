NC DHHS Flu
Burke County deputies searching for murder suspect

Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a murder that took place this weekend in Burke County, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Nolan Andre Smith. He is charged with the felony murder of 35-year-old Jonathan Ross.

Burke County deputies found Ross dead in the street at 3490 Spaniel Streeon on April 22 just after midnight.

Smith is approximately 5-foot-11, 145 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the U.S. Marshals and requested assistance with locating Smith.

