NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Blue Devils’ Griffin becomes 5th Duke player to bolt for NBA

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA. He becomes the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft.

The school announced Griffin’s decision on the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft.

Duke says the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.

He averaged 10.4 points while providing size, outside shooting and defensive potential to the wing.

Duke will bring in the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class for first-year coach Jon Scheyer as he takes over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say

Latest News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet,...
Ross Chastain steals victory at Talladega Superspeedway
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the...
Tar Heels’ Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run
Haas F1 Team currently holds eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship with 15 points.
Points scored, but Kannapolis-based Haas Team was hoping for more
HOCKEY NEWS: Charlotte Checkers release full 2021-22 schedule
Checkers beat Bruins to clinch Atlantic Division Title