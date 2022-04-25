American Airlines celebrates 40th anniversary at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – American Airlines celebrated the 40th anniversary of its hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, ahead of the airline’s 86th anniversary next month.

Lots of people came out to Concourse E to enjoy the anniversary. There was even a fashion show where the different styles that American Airlines employees have worn throughout the years were on display.

It was April 25, 1982, when the doors to the new 325,000 square-foot terminal building at CLT Airport opened.

Since then, American’s Charlotte hub has grown to become the second-largest across its global network, a news release stated.

A lot of time was spent reflecting over the past few years, as airlines and travel felt a huge impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, CLT Airport remained one of the busiest in the world, with more than 43 million people traveling through the airport last year.

American Airlines alone employs over 12,000 team members from the Charlotte area.

Local and national lawmakers came to the airport for the anniversary celebration, including mayor pro tem Julie Eiselt, who recognized the economic impact American has played in Charlotte.

There’s also lots to come for the airport, including a new runway and this spring ground will be broken for 10 new gates at Concourse A.

