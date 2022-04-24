NC DHHS Flu
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and got an infant to safety from a fire in a third-story apartment. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.

A deputy climbed the balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment. (WFTV, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)

Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.

The camera that recorded the infant’s rescue was attached to Puzynski’s vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

