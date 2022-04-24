Warm start to the week, with scattered rain and storms for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our Sunday and Monday afternoons, with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday. Scattered rain and storms are likely for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a few strong storms possible.

Low to mid 80s for Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Scattered rain and a few strong storms are possible for Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures cool back into the 70s by late next week.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures back into the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures develop overnight into Monday morning, with lows in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Today' High Temps (WBTV)

Monday is expected to be our warmest day for the week ahead, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is our next best chance for seeing some rain, yet due to the rain being scattered, not everyone may pick up on beneficial rainfall. A few strong storms are possible, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will be the lower 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will cool back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies each day.

Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures back in the lower 80s, with isolated rain and storms possible.

