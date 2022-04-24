NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warm start to the week, with scattered rain and storms for Tuesday

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our Sunday and Monday afternoons, with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our Sunday and Monday afternoons, with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday. Scattered rain and storms are likely for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a few strong storms possible.

  • Low to mid 80s for Sunday and Monday afternoon.
  • Scattered rain and a few strong storms are possible for Tuesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures cool back into the 70s by late next week.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures back into the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures develop overnight into Monday morning, with lows in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Today' High Temps
Today' High Temps(WBTV)

Monday is expected to be our warmest day for the week ahead, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is our next best chance for seeing some rain, yet due to the rain being scattered, not everyone may pick up on beneficial rainfall. A few strong storms are possible, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will be the lower 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will cool back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies each day.

Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures back in the lower 80s, with isolated rain and storms possible.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your day!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work

Latest News

Warm start to the week, with scattered rain and storms for Tuesday
Warm start to the week, with scattered rain and storms for Tuesday
Rain chances return Tuesday
Expect a sunny and warm end to the weekend
Highs could reach the upper 80s by Monday before rain chances return Tuesday.
A sunny and warm end to the weekend
Your weekend forecast
Temps are climbing and will give us a nice weekend forecast