Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in Monroe on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:47 p.m. near 1211 Boyte Street.

Jaleel Takeem Nivens was shot several times and was transported to Atrium Main where he pronounced deceased.

According to police, the incident occurred near the street with numerous witnesses to the shooting.

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is requesting any information that could lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information, they can contact MPD at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

There is also a potential cash reward of $5,000.

