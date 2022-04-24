NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe

The shooting happened at approximately 4:47 p.m. near 1211 Boyte Street.
One person was killed after being shot multiple times on Boyte Street in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in Monroe on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:47 p.m. near 1211 Boyte Street.

Jaleel Takeem Nivens was shot several times and was transported to Atrium Main where he pronounced deceased.

According to police, the incident occurred near the street with numerous witnesses to the shooting.

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is requesting any information that could lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information, they can contact MPD at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

There is also a potential cash reward of $5,000.

Related: Victim of Northlake homicide identified as Wendy’s employee; workers in the area concerned

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work

Latest News

The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, was set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County....
2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan
One person was killed after being shot multiple times on Boyte Street in Monroe.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
April is Autism Awareness Month
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower highlights Autism Awareness Month