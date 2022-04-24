NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officers in Texas seize $35M in meth in massive drug bust at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection South Texas)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities at the Laredo Port of Entry report they were able to stop more than $35 million in methamphetamine from coming into the U.S. in a commercial truck hauling strawberry purée.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports on April 12, a CBP officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a shipment of strawberry purée. The truck was then referred for a secondary examination.

After conducting a thorough secondary examination, CBP officers said they discovered 158 packages containing nearly 1,761 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

Officials said the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $35.2 million.

“This mammoth seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply the latest inspections technology coupled with officer experience to keep our border secure,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores.

CBP seized the narcotics and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony of a Florida apartment building and...
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire
A deputy climbed to the second-floor balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby in...
Deputy rescues 1-year-old girl from Fla. apartment fire
The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line