Highest-paying jobs in Charlotte
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $57,270 or 1.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $350,330. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Chemical engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $112,170
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 24,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#49. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $112,300
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#48. Art directors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $112,610
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,430
- Employment: 42,080
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
#47. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $112,630
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,180
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#46. Commercial pilots
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $112,640
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#45. Sales engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $113,000
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,630
- Employment: 59,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#44. Financial examiners
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $113,540
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,250
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,180
- Employment: 60,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#43. Computer hardware engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $113,790
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,230
- Employment: 73,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#42. Construction managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $114,470
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,520
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
#41. Nurse practitioners
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $115,010
- #152 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#40. Physician assistants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $117,320
- #150 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,310
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#39. Database architects
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $118,240
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 780
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 50,440
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#38. Veterinarians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $119,670
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#37. Software developers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $120,240
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 16,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#36. Administrative services managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $120,890
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,020
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,030
- Employment: 224,620
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#35. Data scientists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $121,130
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,010
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,660
- Employment: 105,980
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#34. Nurse midwives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $121,400
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,210
- Employment: 7,750
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charleston, WV ($169,460)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)
#33. General and operations managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $121,710
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 24,500
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#32. Personal financial advisors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $121,730
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#31. Medical and health services managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $124,170
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,650
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#30. Financial risk specialists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $125,160
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,360
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,610
- Employment: 54,320
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#29. Information security analysts
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $126,160
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,450
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#28. Training and development managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $127,160
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,800
- Employment: 35,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#27. Purchasing managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $129,780
- #60 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 830
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#26. Sociologists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $129,870
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,260
- Employment: 2,640
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($129,870)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($117,170)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,760)
#25. Pharmacists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $130,170
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#24. Public relations managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $130,620
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#23. Optometrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $135,170
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#22. Actuaries
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $136,750
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,300
- Employment: 23,040
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#21. Natural sciences managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $140,400
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#20. Human resources managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $141,530
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,700
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#19. Sales managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $142,260
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,810
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#18. Marketing managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $145,150
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#17. Lawyers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $145,430
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,430
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#16. Advertising and promotions managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $150,170
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,860
- Employment: 22,520
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#15. Architectural and engineering managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $155,360
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,370
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#14. Computer and information systems managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $160,930
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,620
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $162,850
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,780
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,190
- Employment: 81,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#12. Compensation and benefits managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $163,460
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#11. Podiatrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $168,150
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,380
- Employment: 8,840
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#10. Financial managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $175,180
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,010
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#9. Dentists, general
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $207,720
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#8. Anesthesiologists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $242,960
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $331,190
- Employment: 31,130
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($367,320)
--- Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
--- Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
#7. Psychiatrists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $249,640
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $249,760
- Employment: 25,520
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#6. Family medicine physicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $255,210
- #86 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)
--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#5. Pediatricians, general
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $283,450
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
#4. Chief executives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $291,130
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 840
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#3. Cardiologists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $323,490
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $353,970
- Employment: 18,610
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)
--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)
#2. Dermatologists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $329,680
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $302,740
- Employment: 9,230
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)
#1. General internal medicine physicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Annual mean salary: $350,330
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $242,190
- Employment: 58,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)
