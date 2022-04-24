Canva

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $57,270 or 1.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $350,330. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#50. Chemical engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $112,170

- #36 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 24,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

Canva

#49. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $112,300

- #62 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $133,310

- Employment: 191,830

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#48. Art directors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $112,610

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,430

- Employment: 42,080

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $112,630

- #33 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,180



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,580

- Employment: 144,640

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#46. Commercial pilots

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $112,640

- #51 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,080

- Employment: 42,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#45. Sales engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $113,000

- #51 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 610



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,630

- Employment: 59,550

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#44. Financial examiners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $113,540

- #7 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,250



National

- Annual mean salary: $96,180

- Employment: 60,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#43. Computer hardware engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $113,790

- #47 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,230

- Employment: 73,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

USACE NY // Flickr

#42. Construction managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $114,470

- #38 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,520



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,210

- Employment: 284,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Nurse practitioners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $115,010

- #152 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,630



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,040

- Employment: 234,690

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

--- Napa, CA ($184,700)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Charlotte

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Physician assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $117,320

- #150 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,310



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,460

- Employment: 132,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Database architects

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $118,240

- #44 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 780



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 50,440

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#38. Veterinarians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $119,670

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670



National

- Annual mean salary: $109,920

- Employment: 77,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#37. Software developers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $120,240

- #29 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 16,930



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#36. Administrative services managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $120,890

- #29 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,020



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,030

- Employment: 224,620

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Charlotte

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#35. Data scientists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $121,130

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,010



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,660

- Employment: 105,980

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nurse midwives

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $121,400

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $114,210

- Employment: 7,750

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Charleston, WV ($169,460)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)

Pixabay

#33. General and operations managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $121,710

- #54 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 24,500



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,250

- Employment: 2,984,920

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Personal financial advisors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $121,730

- #75 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 6,280



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,960

- Employment: 263,030

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Medical and health services managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $124,170

- #65 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,650



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

You may also like: Where people in Charlotte are moving to most

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#30. Financial risk specialists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $125,160

- #7 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,360



National

- Annual mean salary: $110,610

- Employment: 54,320

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#29. Information security analysts

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $126,160

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,450



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,270

- Employment: 157,220

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#28. Training and development managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $127,160

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 430



National

- Annual mean salary: $128,800

- Employment: 35,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#27. Purchasing managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $129,780

- #60 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 830



National

- Annual mean salary: $134,590

- Employment: 69,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Maj. Jimmy Do // U.S. Air Force

#26. Sociologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $129,870

- #1 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $96,260

- Employment: 2,640

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($129,870)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($117,170)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,760)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Charlotte metro area

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#25. Pharmacists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $130,170

- #73 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,280



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,690

- Employment: 312,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#24. Public relations managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $130,620

- #38 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $138,000

- Employment: 59,850

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#23. Optometrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $135,170

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,440

- Employment: 38,720

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#22. Actuaries

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $136,750

- #7 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,300

- Employment: 23,040

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

--- Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

NTNU // Flickr

#21. Natural sciences managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $140,400

- #45 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $156,110

- Employment: 74,760

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Human resources managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $141,530

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,700



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,590

- Employment: 166,530

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#19. Sales managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $142,260

- #42 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,810



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#18. Marketing managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $145,150

- #56 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,080



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,440

- Employment: 278,690

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lawyers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $145,430

- #33 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,430



National

- Annual mean salary: $148,030

- Employment: 681,010

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

Pixabay

#16. Advertising and promotions managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $150,170

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,860

- Employment: 22,520

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Pixabay

#15. Architectural and engineering managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $155,360

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,370



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,970

- Employment: 187,100

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Computer and information systems managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $160,930

- #28 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,620



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Canva

#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $162,850

- #25 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,780



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,190

- Employment: 81,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

Pixabay

#12. Compensation and benefits managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $163,460

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $139,470

- Employment: 15,330

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Canva

#11. Podiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $168,150

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,380

- Employment: 8,840

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#10. Financial managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $175,180

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 7,010



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Canva

#9. Dentists, general

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $207,720

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 800



National

- Annual mean salary: $167,160

- Employment: 108,680

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)

--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#8. Anesthesiologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $242,960

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 350



National

- Annual mean salary: $331,190

- Employment: 31,130

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Billings, MT ($367,320)

--- Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

--- Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Psychiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $249,640

- #52 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $249,760

- Employment: 25,520

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Canva

#6. Family medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $255,210

- #86 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $235,930

- Employment: 102,930

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charlotte metro area

Canva

#5. Pediatricians, general

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $283,450

- #4 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,420

- Employment: 33,620

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $291,130

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 840



National

- Annual mean salary: $213,020

- Employment: 200,480

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Komsan Loonprom // Shutterstock

#3. Cardiologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $323,490

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $353,970

- Employment: 18,610

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)

--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#2. Dermatologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $329,680

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $302,740

- Employment: 9,230

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $350,330

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $242,190

- Employment: 58,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charlotte