Expect a sunny and warm end to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, dry conditions will continue through this Monday. Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures, we are in for a mild and quiet night.

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. The upper ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the southeast for Sunday; expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm, dry weather will continue into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees in the Charlotte area. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday, a cold front will head our way bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather with this system will be low, and highs will still warm into the 80s before the rain arrives.

Cooler dry air will push into the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs ranging from the mid 60s in the mountains to the low 70s in the piedmont.

More sunshine and pleasant weather can be expected for Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next Saturday and Sunday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.