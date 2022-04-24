NC DHHS Flu
Duke’s Trevor Keels takes one-and-done leap to NBA draft

Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) arrives at their locker room after media interviews ahead of the...
Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) arrives at their locker room after media interviews ahead of the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022., in New Orleans. Duke will play North Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Duke freshman Trevor Keels is the fourth Blue Devils player in the past week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Keels’ decision and said he planned to hire an agent.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound guard is a potential first-round prospect and is ranked as ESPN’s No. 25 draft prospect. Keels averaged 11.5 points while providing size and strength to the Blue Devils’ perimeter.

He helped Duke reach Mike Krzyzewski’s record 13th Final Four.

He closed his career with 19 points in the Final Four loss to rival North Carolina.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

