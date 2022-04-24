NC DHHS Flu
Cayce officer shot and killed Sunday morning

Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed while responding to a call in Cayce Sunday,...
Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed while responding to a call in Cayce Sunday, April 24, 2022.(Cayce Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. An update from the city and the department is scheduled for this morning.

Officer Barr had been recognized by the department in 2017 after being shot. He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

The city issued an initial statement on his death, “At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr.”

Members of the Cayce Police Department were seen hugging and mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday morning.
Members of the Cayce Police Department were seen hugging and mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday morning.(WIS News 10)
Officials said Officer Drew Barr was shot and killed Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Officials said Officer Drew Barr was shot and killed Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.

INITIAL COVERAGE

Officials are reporting an officer from the Cayce Police Department was shot Sunday morning.

At around 2:48 a.m. three officers from the department were called to a scene on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officials said the suspect opened fire on law enforcement and one was hit.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

