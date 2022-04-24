NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022. Biden plans to nominate Michael Barr  to be the Federal Reserve's vice chairman of supervision. The selection of Barr comes after Biden's first choice for the Fed post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her nomination a month ago (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday commemorated the 107th anniversary of the start of the “Armenian genocide,” issuing a statement in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians “who were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.”

The statement did not reference the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Biden has called a genocide. Yet Biden used the anniversary to lay down a set of principles for foreign policy as the United States and its allies arm Ukrainians and impose sanctions on Russia.

“We renew our pledge to remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms,” the president said. “We recommit ourselves to speaking out and stopping atrocities that leave lasting scars on the world.”

In 1915, Ottoman officials arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, now Istanbul. The Biden statement notes that this event on April 24 marked the beginning of the genocide.

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden used the term “genocide” for the first time during last year’s anniversary. Past White Houses had avoided that word for decades out of a concern that Turkey — a NATO member — could be offended.

Turkish officials were angered by Biden’s declaration a year ago, with the foreign ministry issuing a statement that said, “We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement of the President of the US regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work

Latest News

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements