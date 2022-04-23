NC DHHS Flu
Warm weekend ahead, with rain chances for next Tuesday

Highs will reach the 80s by the end of the weekend.
Highs will reach the mid-to-high 80s by Monday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue over the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains. Scattered rain showers and a few strong storms are possible for next Tuesday.

  • This weekend: Lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.
  • Next Tuesday: Scattered rain and a few strong storms are possible.
  • Next week: Temperatures cool back into the 70s.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Warm temperatures return for Saturday, with partly-cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s, and afternoon high temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Monday is expected to be our warmest day during the week ahead, with high temperatures in the mid 80s, under partly-cloudy skies.

Tuesday is our next best chance for seeing some rain, yet due to the rain being scattered, not everyone may pick up on beneficial rainfall. A few strong storms are possible, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will cool back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday, with mostly sunny skies each day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

