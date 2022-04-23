NC DHHS Flu
Temps are climbing and will give us a nice weekend forecast

After a few frost scares, we should finally be in the clear for planting.
If you have weekend plans, you’re in luck! Temperatures will be warm and there will be no rain.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain won’t stand in the way of your weekend plans. We’re headed for the 80s!

  • 80s for at least four days
  • Next rain chance on Tuesday
  • Then we drop to the 70s

If you have weekend plans, you're in luck! Temperatures will be warm and there will be no rain. After a few frost scares, we should finally be in the clear for planting. This would be a good weekend for it! Highs will be in the low 80s both today and Sunday.

Forecast high temperatures
Forecast high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Monday will be the warmest day yet. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the mid-80s.

The best chance for rain will be next Tuesday. A cold front will move through and bring a chance for showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances
Rain chances(First Alert Weather)

After the front clears, it will be a tad cooler for the rest of the week. We will end the week on a dry note and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

