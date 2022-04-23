NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says

Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from the ocean. (Source: WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A teen rescued last week after having trouble in the water at a South Carolina beach has died.

WMBF reports Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were swimming in the ocean when they suddenly needed to be rescued on April 15.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, but the Horry County coroner said Brown ended up dying from drowning complications on Monday.

A family member said they were visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman said about 15 rescue crews responded to the original call.

Hickman said it did not appear that the teens got stuck in a rip current but it was a red flag day with high surf and strong currents. He also cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
North Charlotte homicide
Victim of Northlake homicide identified as Wendy’s employee; workers in the area concerned

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
“You change the mindset, you shift the heart”: After 4 homicides in the last 5 days in...
“You change the mindset, you shift the heart;” After 4 homicides in the last 5 days in Charlotte, community activists speak out
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena