Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The cost of rent has seen a sharp increase in the Charlotte area recently, and that more than holds true for one Belmont apartment complex.

At Cimeron Apartments, some renters could soon be paying double the amount in monthly payments.

According to a letter that the apartment’s tenants received, the property manager soon plans to raise rent from around $600 per month, to more than $1,200.

The property manager cites renovations as the reason for the dramatic increase.

Many of the tenants, including Thomas Grier, have enjoyed staying at the location in the past because it was affordable.

“I love this area because it’s reasonable,” Grier says. “It was just like boom! All of the sudden. I’m definitely not going to end up on the street, can’t do that. No, I work too hard.”

The new rates are set to go into effect in June, leaving residents with just a month-and-a-half to figure out what to do and where to go.

“This is just really unfortunate timing for us right now,” another resident says.

Action NC and more than 20 of the tenants met Friday in an attempt to find a solution.

As for the new property manager, Brown and Glenn, they have yet to issue further explanation as to why such a price increase.

“Might have to get a part time job, another job along with the one I have, yeah,” Grier says. “[I] Really can’t afford to take a day off of work. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

