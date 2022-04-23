NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex

In a letter to residents, rent will go from around $600 to more than $1,200 per month.
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants' current monthly rent.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The cost of rent has seen a sharp increase in the Charlotte area recently, and that more than holds true for one Belmont apartment complex.

At Cimeron Apartments, some renters could soon be paying double the amount in monthly payments.

According to a letter that the apartment’s tenants received, the property manager soon plans to raise rent from around $600 per month, to more than $1,200.

The property manager cites renovations as the reason for the dramatic increase.

Many of the tenants, including Thomas Grier, have enjoyed staying at the location in the past because it was affordable.

“I love this area because it’s reasonable,” Grier says. “It was just like boom! All of the sudden. I’m definitely not going to end up on the street, can’t do that. No, I work too hard.”

The new rates are set to go into effect in June, leaving residents with just a month-and-a-half to figure out what to do and where to go.

“This is just really unfortunate timing for us right now,” another resident says.

Action NC and more than 20 of the tenants met Friday in an attempt to find a solution.

As for the new property manager, Brown and Glenn, they have yet to issue further explanation as to why such a price increase.

“Might have to get a part time job, another job along with the one I have, yeah,” Grier says. “[I] Really can’t afford to take a day off of work. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
Haley Odessa Godshall, left, and Daisy Renee Bare, right, were both served indictments Thursday...
Two charged after child dies from fentanyl overdose in Long View, police say
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
North Charlotte homicide
Victim of Northlake homicide identified as Wendy’s employee; workers in the area concerned

Latest News

Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Mary Collins was found dead near her NoDa apartment two years ago.
Mother sharing daughter's story to help other families
“You change the mindset, you shift the heart”: After 4 homicides in the last 5 days in...
“You change the mindset, you shift the heart;” After 4 homicides in the last 5 days in Charlotte, community activists speak out