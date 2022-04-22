Warm weekend ahead, with rain chances for next Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will develop for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains. A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains on Friday, yet the best chance for seeing any rain looks to be next Tuesday.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with a few sprinkles in the mountains.

Lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains this weekend.

Scattered rain and a few storms on Tuesday.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s on average.

The warm-up really gets going for Friday afternoon and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Dry weather is expected overall, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, yet a few sprinkles are possible in the NC mountains on Friday.

Friday's high temperatures (WBTV)

Temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s for Monday, with clouds on the increase for late in the day.

Tuesday is our next best chance for seeing some rain, yet due to the rain being scattered, not everyone may pick up on beneficial rainfall. A few strong storms are possible, yet no organized severe weather is expected at this time. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Tuesday afternoon.

The rain chances on Tuesday is due to a cold front moving through the Carolinas, with the cooler air being felt for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures back in the lower 70s. Dry weather is expected for Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!

