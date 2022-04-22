NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Voter registration ends Friday before May 17 primary elections

Residents can’t vote unless they’re registered, and they only have Friday to do so if they want to vote on May 17.
Residents can’t vote unless they’re registered, and they only have Friday to do so if they want to vote on May 17.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is the last day to register to vote ahead of North Carolina’s and Charlotte’s primary elections.

The state’s primary election is on May 17 and there will be votes on:

  • The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
  • The N.C. General Assembly.
  • The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Residents can’t vote unless they’re registered, and they only have Friday to do so if they want to vote on May 17.

For those who need to register, they’ll need their state ID and social security number. Registration can be completed online or at the closest Department of Motor Vehicles office.

If voters miss Friday’s deadline, there is a second chance, but they’ll have to vote early instead of on May 17; that’s through the one-stop early voting locations.

Early voters need to arrive in person with their state ID and social security card at one of the 16 early voting sites in Mecklenburg County. Early voting takes place April 28 and May 14.

Election officials said the best practice is to be ready ahead of time, so get registered before the end of Friday.

“Get registered now so you don’t have to prolong your stay at one of those early voting sites,” Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County’s director of elections, said. “Go ahead and do it now, get registered, get that form in, you can go online. That way you’re ready to go on May 17.

The state primary election also lines up with the City of Charlotte’s primary so there is going to be a lot on the ballot this year.

To register online, go to the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Haley Odessa Godshall, left, and Daisy Renee Bare, right, were both served indictments Thursday...
Two charged after child dies from fentanyl overdose in Long View, police say
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, was set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County....
2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan
April is Autism Awareness Month
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower highlights Autism Awareness Month
Product Test: Caroline and Leigh test The Nut Chopper
Product Test: Caroline and Leigh test The Nut Chopper
April 24th is 2nd annual Wounded Heroes Day in North Carolina
The Independence Fund to honor local veteran on Wounded Heroes Day