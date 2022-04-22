Voter registration ends Friday before May 17 primary elections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is the last day to register to vote ahead of North Carolina’s and Charlotte’s primary elections.

The state’s primary election is on May 17 and there will be votes on:

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The N.C. General Assembly.

The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Residents can’t vote unless they’re registered, and they only have Friday to do so if they want to vote on May 17.

For those who need to register, they’ll need their state ID and social security number. Registration can be completed online or at the closest Department of Motor Vehicles office.

If voters miss Friday’s deadline, there is a second chance, but they’ll have to vote early instead of on May 17; that’s through the one-stop early voting locations.

Early voters need to arrive in person with their state ID and social security card at one of the 16 early voting sites in Mecklenburg County. Early voting takes place April 28 and May 14.

Election officials said the best practice is to be ready ahead of time, so get registered before the end of Friday.

“Get registered now so you don’t have to prolong your stay at one of those early voting sites,” Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County’s director of elections, said. “Go ahead and do it now, get registered, get that form in, you can go online. That way you’re ready to go on May 17.

The state primary election also lines up with the City of Charlotte’s primary so there is going to be a lot on the ballot this year.

To register online, go to the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.