Veteran attacked at light-rail station wants increased police, security presence on transit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was the victim of an attempted robbery at a light-rail station earlier this week.

The man, who is a veteran and didn’t want to be named, agreed to discuss the attack at the I-485 rail station on Tuesday.

He was shaken up, but not injured.

Just before the train left the station at about 2:15 p.m., a woman walked up to him with a sharp piece of glass.

“With broken glass in my face like this, do you want trouble? Do you want to die?” the victim said. “When she says this, I knew I cannot stay there on the train, I have to get off the train.”

He rushed to call the security guard, but the woman followed him and attempted to cut and steal his backpack.

The security guard detained the lady until CMPD arrived. The veteran said he is thankful for the guard’s help, but wants more security and police presence on public transportation.

“We need to get more security, police on the trains, on the buses, on the light rail stops, to protect the people,” he said.

“I definitely believe that, I think it deters people from mugging other people or any other crime,” another person said. “I have a lot of friends who want to come into Uptown and explore and use the light rail, but they’re kind of hesitant because there has been more crime lately.”

The two travelers believe that safety presence should be daily, and not just on gamedays or when major events are in town.

“It is so important that what happened to me will never happen to anyone else here in Charlotte,” the veteran said.

Court documents WBTV obtained revealed that the suspect is Alfa Cruz-Garcia. She is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, and injury to personal property.

CATS said it is aware of the incident and that CMPD is investigating.

The transit system so far has not responded to the public’s call to increase the amount of security.

