Unseasonably warm, dry weekend on tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a ridge of high pressures holding on but wrestling with a backdoor cold front to the north, today and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be unseasonably warm and dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The backdoor front – over Virginia today - will slip a little farther south into or near the WBTV area on Saturday, so temperatures will run just a bit cooler, but still remain well above the seasonal average, now in the middle 70s.

Under clear to partly cloudy skies, nighttime lows this weekend will be mainly in the 50s.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, but a frontal system will move in from the west on Tuesday, promoting a band of showers and a couple of thunderstorms as the day wears on.

Highs in the lower 80s should hold on Tuesday before the front slips to our east Tuesday night. Behind the front, cooler, dry high pressure will build in, offering slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the lower 70s by day and chilly 40s at night.

