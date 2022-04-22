NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm, dry weekend on tap

The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Monday of next week.
The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Monday of next week.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a ridge of high pressures holding on but wrestling with a backdoor cold front to the north, today and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be unseasonably warm and dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.

  • Unseasonably warm temperatures through the weekend
  • Tracking our next cold front: Showers and storms Tuesday
  • Slightly cooler temperatures follow next week’s front

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The backdoor front – over Virginia today - will slip a little farther south into or near the WBTV area on Saturday, so temperatures will run just a bit cooler, but still remain well above the seasonal average, now in the middle 70s.

Under clear to partly cloudy skies, nighttime lows this weekend will be mainly in the 50s.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, but a frontal system will move in from the west on Tuesday, promoting a band of showers and a couple of thunderstorms as the day wears on.

Highs in the lower 80s should hold on Tuesday before the front slips to our east Tuesday night. Behind the front, cooler, dry high pressure will build in, offering slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the lower 70s by day and chilly 40s at night.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Haley Odessa Godshall, left, and Daisy Renee Bare, right, were both served indictments Thursday...
Two charged after child dies from fentanyl overdose in Long View, police say
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

Rain chances return Tuesday
Expect a sunny and warm end to the weekend
Highs could reach the upper 80s by Monday before rain chances return Tuesday.
A sunny and warm end to the weekend
Your weekend forecast
Temps are climbing and will give us a nice weekend forecast
Temps are climbing and will give us a nice weekend forecast
Temps are climbing and will give us a nice weekend forecast
Warm weekend ahead, with rain chances for next Tuesday
Warm weekend ahead, with rain chances for next Tuesday