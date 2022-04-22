NC DHHS Flu
Roadrunner dream dashed: Classic car turns into classic crime

Buyer scammed out of more than $23,000
The buyer was hoping to have a classic 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner delivered to his home in Rowan...
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man’s dream of owning a classic muscle car ended in disappointment when he became the victim of an expensive scam.

The 59-year-old man told the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that he had made a deal to purchase a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner from a seller in Texas named Frank Griffin on the ListedBy web site. The man arranged a wire transfer of $23,400 from the State Employees Credit Union to a bank in Florida.

The seller told the victim that he would receive the car within 9 days of his receipt of the funds. The man said the 9 days came and went, with no classic car in the driveway.

When the buyer attempted to contact the seller, the email address no longer was in service and the account in the Florida bank was closed the day after the funds had been withdrawn.

In a recent article, Bloomberg warned potential buyers about the pitfalls of buying a car unseen, online. The article recommends not buying a car that you can’t actually physically inspect. If the car is in another state, potential buyers can retain mechanics who may be able inspect the car.

