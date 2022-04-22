NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants'...
Rent to more than double at Belmont apartment complex
Two years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Kasei Delpezzo is sharing her story to help...
Mom of murdered woman hoping story part of change, push to end crime in Charlotte
Sharee Pemberton bought a water filtration system from Elite Water Systems but says it hasn't...
Closed business still demanding payments for broken equipment
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
One person was killed after being shot multiple times.
Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe

Latest News

A judge has set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a...
Judge sets trial date for teen charged in Mich. school shooting
A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a...
RAW: Bodycam shows Fla. deputy scale balcony to rescue baby from fire
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony of a Florida apartment building and...
WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire
A deputy climbed to the second-floor balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby in...
Deputy rescues 1-year-old girl from Fla. apartment fire
The men live in one of the Charlotte market’s most exclusive, high-priced areas: the...
Lake Norman mansion owner swindled millions of dollars from investors, feds say