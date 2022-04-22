NC DHHS Flu
New study shows firearms the leading cause of death in U.S. children

A new study shows firearms are now the leading cause of death in U.S. children.
A new study shows firearms are now the leading cause of death in U.S. children.(Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new study from the New England Journal of Medicine shows that firearms are the leading cause of deaths in U.S. children.

The study analyzed CDC data that updated the previous search from 2016 to include data up to 2020. The results said a 13.5% increase in firearm deaths from 2019 to 2020. The total deaths for firearm deaths in the U.S. for 2020 was 45,222.

Previously, firearms were second to motor vehicle crashes in children and adolescents.

The chart shows deaths per 100,000 in children and adolescents.
The chart shows deaths per 100,000 in children and adolescents.(New England Journal of Medicine)

From 2019 to 2020 it says the relative increase in firearm related deaths in children was 29.5%, making it the leading cause. This includes suicide, homicide, unintentional deaths.

Drug overdoes and poisoning increased by 83.6% from 2019 to 2020 in children. The study says the new data shows firearm violence has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic but a specific cause hasn’t been found.

The researchers said that, “...it cannot be assumed that firearm-related mortality will later revert to prepandemic levels.”

