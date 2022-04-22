NC DHHS Flu
MINI Meet this weekend at the N.C. Transportation Museum

By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer opens the car show season this weekend with a MINI Meet. The event is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The MINI Meet is organized by Joel Smith, a Rowan County native and a graduate of North Rowan High School.

MINI owners are invited to take part, as well as anyone interested in seeing a unique collection of the iconic car. Bring your MINI and meet others that own Mini Coopers. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Inside parking spaces limited to pre-registered vehicles.

For more information and registration visit the website: https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/auto-shows/

