Man arrested in Mount Ulla on long list of sex charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Mount Ulla in western Rowan County on Thursday, charged with a long list of sex crimes.

Allen Holbert Coren, 62, was charged with four counts of statutory rape of a person 13, 14, 15 years of age by someone more than six years older, and four counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

Coren was jailed under a bond of $350,000. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Friday.

No additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.