Fire damages home, RV in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators continue to work to determine what started a house fire Thursday night in Statesville.

The fire damaged a home and an RV on Mills Garden Road around 6 p.m.

Members of the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department shared pictures on its Facebook page.

This evening around 6:00 pm Cool Springs along with County Line, Wayside, and Iredell Rescue were dispatched to a... Posted by Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal is investigating.

