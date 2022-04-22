NC DHHS Flu
Fire damages home, RV in Statesville

The Iredell County Fire Marshal is investigating.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators continue to work to determine what started a house fire Thursday night in Statesville.

The fire damaged a home and an RV on Mills Garden Road around 6 p.m.

Members of the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department shared pictures on its Facebook page.

This evening around 6:00 pm Cool Springs along with County Line, Wayside, and Iredell Rescue were dispatched to a...

Posted by Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal is investigating.

