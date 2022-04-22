Fire damages home, RV in Statesville
The Iredell County Fire Marshal is investigating.
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators continue to work to determine what started a house fire Thursday night in Statesville.
The fire damaged a home and an RV on Mills Garden Road around 6 p.m.
Members of the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department shared pictures on its Facebook page.
There is no word yet on possible injuries.
The Iredell County Fire Marshal is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.