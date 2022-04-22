Crow Holdings Industrial planning spec building in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced that Crow Holdings Industrial is planning a 710,600 square foot speculative building in Salisbury, located just off Interstate 85 at Peeler Rd. near exit 71.

The facility, called the Innovation Logistics Center, is expected to attract a manufacturing or distribution operation.

Matt Cochrane, Crow Holdings Industrial’s managing director for the Carolinas, told the Charlotte Business Journal that a groundbreaking is expected in the third quarter of 2022 and a potential completion one year later.

”Crow Holdings believes Rowan County is well-positioned to continue its growth given a dynamic labor force, pro-business mindset, and access to the Southeast’s main thoroughfare, I-85,” Cochrane said. “Rowan County has demonstrated its ability to attract national and international companies such as Food Lion, Daimler, Chewy, Gildan and ALDI, and we’re excited to bring a Class A, state-of-the-art industrial facility online so we can add to the tax base and job growth in the surrounding area.”

