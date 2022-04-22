NC DHHS Flu
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

By Avery Williams and Kelly Kennedy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tense standoff took place Friday afternoon in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, and authorities said it was connected to a viral video that shows two men pointing guns at a Cleveland police officer.

A local photojournalist was assaulted while reporting on scene, and 19 News cameras were rolling when police placed a man in handcuffs.

Warning: This video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

The altercation took place as authorities had surrounded a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said authorities ended up at the residence after Euclid police spotted a vehicle that was suspected to be seen in the video.

OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said Euclid officers unsuccessfully tried to pull the car over, leading to a chase that was later terminated due to unsafe conditions.

An OSHP helicopter was tracking the car, which Santiago said was stolen, before the driver stopped and fled on foot.

The driver then entered the home on Colfax Road, according to Santiago, without permission from the homeowner.

“The homeowner and her two children, as well as her dog, were able to exit the house safely,” Santiago said.

“It was then surrounded by troopers and members of the Cleveland Division of Police. Eventually, a male did surrender, and he was taken into custody, and he was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the pursuit,” he said.

Santiago said the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the driver or the vehicle are actually involved in the video, according to Santiago, who said the incident remains under investigation.

When 19 News crews arrived on scene, some neighbors were angry that local journalists had their cameras out.

A man tried to grab a camera from one of our photographers and then knocked over another TV station’s camera and broke it.

Shortly after that, police handcuffed the man and put him in a police cruiser.

“You realize I have a right to be here, right? First Amendment. Freedom of the press,” one of the journalists said during the altercation.

Cleveland police earlier Friday asked the public to come forward if they can help identify the men.

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer(Source: Cleveland police)

The video was posted to social media and received thousands of views, but it has since been removed.

According to a Cleveland police spokesperson, a $5,000 cash reward may be available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

