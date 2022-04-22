NC DHHS Flu
Burke Co. suspect in hospital with gunshot wounds after shootout with deputies

“It happened so fast, like, both guns were firing at the same time,” a witness said. “You do not fire your weapon at a sheriff or any cop.”
A Burke County man is in the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting in Burke County has left one man in the hospital.

The shooting happened Thursday night off of Airport Rhodhiss Road in Long View, N.C.

The Sheriff’s Office says when its deputies went looking for a reported trespasser, they found a man with a gun - who deputies say pointed it at the officers.

The deputies weren’t hurt in the exchange, but witnesses say the suspect was hit in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital, though there is currently no word on his condition.

“He shouldn’t have had to do that,” a still visibly-shaken Ashley McJunkin said. “I didn’t ask him to. I didn’t ask him to.”

McJunkin was just feet away when the shootout took place.

“Played with fate too many times.” McJunkin told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

McJunkin admits to the trespassing charge, and said she knew she wasn’t supposed to be there.

Her ex-boyfriend lives next door, and she allegedly went to retrieve some of her things. That’s when the call was made to law enforcement.

McJunkin claims she retreated back to her home, but when they arrived, deputies encountered an armed man standing in her door.

“He was trying to protect me, basically,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they identified themselves and ordered the man to drop the weapon. That’s when the shooting began.

“It happened so fast, like, both guns were firing at the same time,” McJunkin said. “You do not fire your weapon at a sheriff or any cop.”

Neighbor James Goforth said things spiraled out of control quickly.

“It was one of those long, crazy nights you shouldn’t have to go through,” Goforth said.

While Tim is at the hospital, Mcjunkin points out what she believes are bullet holes in the side of her house. But holes can be patched up much faster than the images haunting Mcjunkin.

The man with McJunkin remains in the hospital, but the bullet holes left in the side of her home offer stark reminders of what unfolded Thursday night.

