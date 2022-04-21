NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman falls headfirst into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.(Brinnon Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRINNON, Wash. (Gray News) – Firefighters say a woman was lucky to not be overcome by toxic gases after falling into a vault toilet while trying to get her phone.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a woman in her 40s dropped her cellphone into the vault while using the toilet on the top of Mt. Walker in Washington.

Authorities said she dismantled the seat and tried to use her dog’s leash to fish out her phone. She eventually attempted to use the leash to support herself, but that failed and she fell in headfirst.

The woman tried to climb out of the vault on her own for about 15-20 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.

According to the fire department, the woman was not hurt and requested no transport. She was washed down and given a Tyvek hazmat suit to wear.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
North Charlotte homicide
Victim of Northlake homicide identified as Wendy’s employee; workers in the area concerned

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
I-485 CATS Light rail station in Charlotte
Veteran attacked at light-rail station wants increased police, security presence on transit
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint
A Burke County man is in the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting...
Burke Co. suspect in hospital with gunshot wounds after shootout with deputies
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground