West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Weeks after Myers Park had to forfeit all of its 2021 high school football games, a second Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will now do the same.

A CMS spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday night that West Charlotte must forfeit each of its 11 football games from the 2021 season. West Charlotte finished 7-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Myers Park HS administrators missed ‘red flags,’ should’ve investigated six football players registered at one address, NCHSAA commissioner says

The spokesperson said that West Charlotte was made aware of a student-athlete on the Lions football who was potentially ineligible. West Charlotte school administrators investigated and determined the player was not eligible to play based on residency requirements and voluntarily reported it to the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

After an NCHSAA investigation, commissioner Que Tucker ruled that West Charlotte would forfeit all of its games, pay a $250 fine and return any monies earned from its 34-10 home playoff win over Stuart Cramer in the first round.

Three weeks ago, Tucker made a similar ruling against Myers Park, which had several ineligible players on the team. Efforts to reach West Charlotte athletic director Josh Harris were not successful. Lions coach Sam Greiner said he did not know about the ineligible player on his team until Wednesday.

“I completely agree with my (principal and athletic director),” Greiner said. “I’m glad they got ahead of everything, and I’m aware of the situation now, and what we need to do now is move forward and go about things for (the) 2022 (season).”

