Warm-up continues, minimal chances for rain until next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm front moving across Kentucky and West Virginia has kept us covered in the clouds for most of the day, but as the front lifts farther north we should get some breaks in the clouds and see some sunshine before sunset.

Rest of Today: Becoming partly cloudy, mild

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Weekend: Plenty of sunshine, warm.

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s. High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature in our forecast through early next week. Friday will be warm and pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend still looks warm and dry. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be mostly with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The car wash forecast for the next four days is green for go. (Source: WBTV)

We will kick off next week sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s for Monday. On Tuesday, a cold front will head our way bringing the chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

