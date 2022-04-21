Victim of Northlake homicide identified as Wendy’s employee; workers in the area concerned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the victim in the homicide last night was 19-year-old Aveon Baker, an employee at Wendy’s.

People working in this area are concerned about the murder of Baker happening in a busy area with people shopping and working.

WBTV talked to a few people working in the area about this homicide happening yards away from their job.

Alizah Hyman said, “It’s unbelievable.”

Zion Deshommes added, “It’s sad, just sad you know.”

People working in the Northlake area are in shock today that a young life was taken by gun violence last night.

“I just don’t think that someone should be taking another life, not only are you ending someone’s else life, you’re also messing up your own life,” said Hyman.

A Wendy’s employee off-camera says Baker just ended his shift when the shooting happened.

“Working at Wendy’s, you don’t expect things like that to happen,” said Deshommes.

An employee tells WBTV Baker has worked here for a few years, was a hard worker, and a good kid.

Hyman added, “He was working, so it’s just sad, it’s terrible that people just out here taking their own people life.”

With the shooting happening yards away from other businesses, I asked them about safety concerns working in the area.

“A bullet don’t have a name on it,” said Hyman “so it is concerning because like I said, you’ve got kids, innocent bystanders.”

Deshommes added, “It’s alarming, it’s a wakeup call for everyone just to be a little bit more vigilant,”

Deshommes said he’s not surprised about crime happening in the Northlake. People working in the area says they will be on the lookout more when ending their shift and coming in.

“When we hear something like that is going on in the area, we definitely want to take precautions and change things up a little bit so our routine is noticed and we can stay safe as well,” said Deshommes.

Police tell us this is an active case and they’re looking for the person responsible for Baker’s death.

Anyone with information about murder can reach out to Crime Stoppers.

